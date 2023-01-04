Jets coach shares team’s plans for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s future with the New York Jets is murky on the surface, but the organization certainly seems to be giving him every vote of confidence it can.

Jets coach Robert Saleh offered Wilson his strongest endorsement yet, saying he was prepared to stick with the quarterback “through hell or high water” and discussed an offseason “reset” to help the former No. 2 pick.

“Zach has all the talent in the world, and we have all the confidence in the world in him,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “It’s just, like I said, a reset. We’re going to grind with him. We are. Through hell or high water, we’re going to figure how to get him to where we know he can be.”

Saleh has consistently stuck up for Wilson in the weeks since he was benched for good. This is apparently consistent with how things are viewed behind the scenes as well. The more Wilson has struggled, the firmer Saleh’s support has gotten.

Of course, Saleh had previously said Wilson would never be benched on his watch, only to end up doing it twice. Still, he has dug himself firmly in with the quarterback, for better or worse.