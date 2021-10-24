Zach Wilson suffers knee injury against Patriots

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Wilson took a big hit from Patriots pass-rusher Matt Judon after he threw a deep pass early in the second quarter. He landed awkwardly on his knees and remained on the turf in pain.

Zach Wilson remains on the ground after taking this hit from Matthew Judon pic.twitter.com/JiOGecJorx — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) October 24, 2021

Wilson limped off under his own power and was examined in the blue medical tent. He later went to the locker room and was labeled questionable to return. The Jets were awarded a first down at the New England 2-yard line on the play due to a pass interference penalty.

It’s possible Wilson initially injured his knee a few plays earlier. He was hit low by a Patriots defender near the sideline, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh was furious that the officials did not throw a flag.

Zach Wilson takes back to back brutal hits on the leg. Gross. No flags on either 🤔 protect the QB? pic.twitter.com/3GLbx8PTOe — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 24, 2021

Former fifth-round pick Mike White took over for Wilson and threw a touchdown pass to cut the Patriots’ lead to 17-7.