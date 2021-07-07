Zach Wilson’s mom responds to rumors that she has OnlyFans account

Zach Wilson’s mother Lisa has seen her popularity skyrocket since her son was drafted second overall by the New York Jets, and a recent rumor claimed she has been capitalizing on her newfound fame with an OnlyFans account. Apparently that is not true.

Lisa Wilson addressed the OnlyFans rumor on her Instagram story this week. She said she has never even heard of the social media site, so people can stop asking her about it.

“I don’t have an OnlyFans account and I have no idea what it is. So if my name is on one. It’s fake. Some people need to get a life,” Wilson wrote, according to a screenshot capture by Egotastic Sports.

For those of you who don’t know, OnlyFans is a lot like Instagram but for premium content. Users can post and purchase content from other users, and the photos and videos that are posted are often explicit.

Lisa now has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram. The attention hasn’t all been positive, and Zach even asked his mother to deactivate her page recently. Lisa explained in a video why she told Zach she is keeping the account.