Zach Wilson responds to the ‘seeing ghosts’ narrative

Zach Wilson had what he hopes will be the worst game of his NFL career on Sunday, but the New York Jets quarterback insists he was not spooked by Bill Belichick’s defense.

Wilson threw four interceptions (three in the first half) in New York’s 25-6 loss. The performance reminded many people of when Sam Darnold threw four picks against the New England Patriots two years ago. Darnold was mic’ed up for that game, and a clip went viral of him admitting he was “seeing ghosts.”

Wilson was asked after Sunday’s game if he, too, experienced the supernatural. He insisted he did not.

Zach Wilson smiled and chuckled when I asked him if he was “seeing ghosts” today. “No, definitely not.” pic.twitter.com/NZJZfuKeJH — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 19, 2021

Belichick is known for making life miserable for young quarterbacks. Wilson can now be added to that list, but you can’t blame him for shooting down the “seeing ghosts” narrative. Darnold still hasn’t heard the end of it, even if he insists it was all blown out of proportion.