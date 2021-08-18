Zach Wilson admitted he was starstruck by Aaron Rodgers

One might not think that an NFL quarterback would be starstruck by one of his peers, even as a rookie. That’s not the case for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, though.

The Jets and Green Bay Packers faced off in a joint practice Wednesday, meaning Wilson got a good look at his idol, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Wilson said both he and his second-year backup James Morgan, a Green Bay native, are massive Rodgers fanboys.

“James is a big fanboy. He was getting a little nervous,” Wilson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I’m a big fanboy too. We all have to kind of pretend like we’ve been there before. We’re enjoying just being out here and being able to talk to him.

“We’re all technically at the same level now — we’re all in the NFL — but we’re all still kind of like, ‘You know what? That’s Aaron Rodgers. That’s kind of crazy.”

Wilson did get some one-on-one time with Rodgers, and said the Packers quarterback offered him some tips on orchestrating a two-minute drill. The Jets rookie added he was taking mental notes watching Rodgers practice.

The Jets have a lot of faith in Wilson, and probably won’t mind him emulating Rodgers. If Wilson turns out anywhere near as good, they’ll have a franchise quarterback on their hands.