Cowboys’ All-Pro could hold out over contract issue

The Dallas Cowboys could be missing one of their most important players when training camp begins.

Veteran offensive lineman Zack Martin is considering a training camp holdout because he is unhappy with his contract, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. The six-time All-Pro feels he is “woefully underpaid relative to the market.”

Martin, a team captain, is set to make around $13 million this season. He restructured his contract in March to help the Cowboys clear salary cap space, and he is reportedly frustrated that the team has not shown a willingness to give him a raise. The top-paid guards in the NFL make around $20 million annually.

From a production standpoint, Martin certainly has a valid argument that he should be paid more. The 32-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in three of the last four seasons and eight times overall.