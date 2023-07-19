 Skip to main content
Cowboys’ All-Pro could hold out over contract issue

July 19, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jerry Jones at a press conference

Jul 26, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys could be missing one of their most important players when training camp begins.

Veteran offensive lineman Zack Martin is considering a training camp holdout because he is unhappy with his contract, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. The six-time All-Pro feels he is “woefully underpaid relative to the market.”

Martin, a team captain, is set to make around $13 million this season. He restructured his contract in March to help the Cowboys clear salary cap space, and he is reportedly frustrated that the team has not shown a willingness to give him a raise. The top-paid guards in the NFL make around $20 million annually.

From a production standpoint, Martin certainly has a valid argument that he should be paid more. The 32-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in three of the last four seasons and eight times overall.

Dallas CowboysZack Martin
