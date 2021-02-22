Aaron Rodgers shouts out Max Homa after Genesis Invitational win
Max Homa won The Genesis Invitational on Sunday for just his second career PGA Tour win, and he got a nice shoutout from a famous friend.
Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers tweeted about Homa’s win and used the hashtag “city of champions” when congratulating the golfer.
.@maxhoma23 that’s the tweet. #cityofchampions
— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) February 21, 2021
Homa is from the Los Angeles area and gave himself credit for joining the Lakers and Dodgers on winning a title. That’s what Rodgers was referencing with the hashtag.
So what’s the story with Homa and Rodgers? They are friends and played at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past. You may recall that Rodgers gave Homa a hilarious first tee introduction at the Charles Schwab last year (video here). Rodgers probably loved seeing his friend and fellow Cal Bear get the win on Sunday.