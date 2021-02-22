Aaron Rodgers shouts out Max Homa after Genesis Invitational win

Max Homa won The Genesis Invitational on Sunday for just his second career PGA Tour win, and he got a nice shoutout from a famous friend.

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers tweeted about Homa’s win and used the hashtag “city of champions” when congratulating the golfer.

Homa is from the Los Angeles area and gave himself credit for joining the Lakers and Dodgers on winning a title. That’s what Rodgers was referencing with the hashtag.

So what’s the story with Homa and Rodgers? They are friends and played at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past. You may recall that Rodgers gave Homa a hilarious first tee introduction at the Charles Schwab last year (video here). Rodgers probably loved seeing his friend and fellow Cal Bear get the win on Sunday.