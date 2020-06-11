Video: Aaron Rodgers and his new beard give Max Homa a hilarious first tee intro

The PGA Tour returned to competition on Thursday with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas. Nearly 150 golfers are hoping to win the first pro golf tournament in three months, but none will have a better introduction than Max Homa.

Aaron Rodgers, with his rapidly growing quarantine beard, decided to do the honor of giving Homa a first tee introduction for his first tournament back. Ironically, much of the intro featured Rodgers ripping on Homa’s mustache.

Rodgers and Homa are good friends and have played in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am together. While the intro was excellent, the real takeaway for many of us is that Rodgers is quickly gaining on Ryan Fitzpatrick in the facial hair department.

The offseason may not have gone as Rodgers hoped it would, but the Green Bay Packers star is clearly making the most of it.