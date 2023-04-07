Amateur Sam Bennett had awesome quote about contending at Masters

Sam Bennett will almost certainly be the low amateur when the 2023 Masters concludes, but the Texas A&M star is aiming much, much higher.

Bennett shot 68 in the first round at Augusta National on Thursday. He became the first amateur since 1965 to post a bogey-free round at the Masters. He was just three shots off the lead after 18 holes.

Plenty of golfers over the years — even amateurs — have put together solid rounds at the Masters only to blow up the following day. Bennett, however, looked just as dialed in on Friday as he did the day before. He shot 68 once again, becoming just the third amateur in history to have multiple rounds in the 60s at the same Masters. The list of impressive stats goes on and on.

(2/2) -8 is 2nd-best 36-hole score all-time by amateur at Masters (Ken Venturi was -9 in 1956) Currently 2nd on leaderboard; last amateur inside Top 2 through 36 holes was Billy Joe Patton in 1958 (T-2nd)#themasters pic.twitter.com/Lf0vxpPLBf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 7, 2023

After his round on Friday, Bennett spoke with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt inside the Butler Cabin. He was asked about having a legitimate opportunity to win the green jacket. He had a great response.

Sam Bennett with SVP, “Before the week, people were telling me they hope I finish low amateur. I’m like, ‘That’s it? That’s only seven guys. There’s a green jacket on the line.’” Love his confidence. — Joseph LaMagna (@JosephLaMagna) April 7, 2023

Bennett’s story is an inspirational one. The 23-year-old’s father, Mark, died in 2021 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. Bennett has a tattoo on his forearm that reads “don’t wait to do something,” which was one of the final messages his father wrote to him.

Contending at the Masters as an amateur is one of the most difficult tasks in golf. Bennett certainly seems to have the mindset to do it.