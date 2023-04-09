Brooks Koepka makes honest admission about joining LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka made a honest admission about joining LIV Golf.

Koepka spoke with the media on Friday during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National. The 32-year-old leads the event, which was suspended for the second day in a row due to weather.

Koepka seems to be at the top of his game after winning the LIV event in Orlando last weekend and leading the Masters this weekend. But he wasn’t doing quite as well in recent years.

Koepka said that the quality of play for his golf game was a factor in choosing to leave the PGA Tour for LIV.

Said he’s happy with the decision but that was a very interesting admission — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) April 7, 2023

Koepka has battled injuries the last two years. He underwent knee surgery in March 2021 to repair a significant injury and then returned quickly, which likely slowed his recovery. He even said this week that he has written off the last two years because he wasn’t healthy.

Koepka is effectively admitting that he left for LIV for the guaranteed money because he had uncertainty over his golf game due to the knee injury.

While many golfers left the PGA Tour because the money from LIV was hard to turn down, not as many of them have admitted it the way Koepka did. He also seems to be acknowledging that there is more of a challenge and prestige to playing on the PGA Tour.