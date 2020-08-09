Brooks Koepka recovered from awful haircut girlfriend Jena Sims gave him

Brooks Koepka has been dating his girlfriend Jena Sims for more than three years now, but he likely learned something new about her during the pandemic — she has no future giving men’s haircuts.

Back when barbershops and hair salons still were not permitted to open in many parts of the country, Koepka decided to let Sims cut his hair. To say it did not go well would be an understatement.

Fortunately, hair grows back. Koepka was near the top of the leaderboard for much of the PGA championship, and he had some flowing locks coming out the back of his hat. All indications are that he has fully recovered from the brutal trim.

Sims shared an Instagram post back in May celebrating more than three years together with Koepka.

Perhaps the bad haircut was payback for the time Koepka ruthlessly snubbed Sims on national television.