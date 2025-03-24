Larry Brown Sports

Fans all asked the same question about Tiger Woods’ post with Vanessa Trump

Several fans were left scratching their heads over Tiger Woods’ recent social media post.

On Sunday, Woods took to Instagram to officially announce his relationship with Vanessa Trump. The name may sound familiar, given that Tiger’s new girlfriend is the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.

The relationship on its own is understandably quite controversial. But what had fans even more perplexed was the request Woods made in his caption on the post.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” Woods’ caption read. “We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts.”

Many wondered why Woods would be asking for privacy on a post that very publicly announces their relationship to the world. Some jokingly wondered whether Woods got hacked.

A previous report from earlier this month confirmed Tiger and Vanessa’s relationship, which the Trump family is already said to be aware of. The two live close to one another in Palm Beach, Fla. Woods’ teenage children, Sam and Charlie, are said to attend the same school as Vanessa and Donald Jr.’s eldest daughter, Kai.

With rumors already swirling about their relationship, Woods may have wanted to get ahead of all the drama by announcing it himself. But it’s hard to blame some fans for thinking the post would make it exponentially harder for Tiger and Vanessa to maintain their privacy.

