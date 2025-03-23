Tiger Woods addresses reports about him dating Vanessa Trump

The rumors about Tiger Woods having a new girlfriend have now been confirmed.

Reports earlier in March claimed Woods has been dating Vanessa Trump, who is the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. The two have supposedly been together since at least November.

On Sunday, Woods himself confirmed that he and Trump are in a relationship. He shared a pair of photos on Instagram that showed the two getting cozy with one another.

Apr 13, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods holds up his ball to the crowd as he walks off the No. 18 green during the third round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts,” Woods wrote.

It is possible — if not likely — that a public relations person captioned the post for Tiger. Either way, he was clearly ready to go public with his new relationship.

Vanessa and Trump Jr., who is U.S. President Donald Trump’s eldest son, were married for 13 years before their divorce in 2018. They have five children together.

Woods, 49, and Vanessa, 47, live near one another in Palm Beach, Fla. Woods’ 17-year-old daughter Sam and 16-year-old son Charlie attend school with Vanessa and Donald Jr.’s oldest daughter, Kai. Like Charlie Woods, the 17-year-old Kai Trump is an aspiring professional golfer.

Tiger had been making his way back from his latest back surgery recently when he suffered another serious injury. It is unlikely that he will play in an PGA Tour events for the foreseeable future.

Woods’ last known girlfriend was Erica Herman, whom he dated for several years. The two went through an ugly split in 2023 that included lawsuits.