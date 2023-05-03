Brooks Koepka, wife Jena Sims make big family announcement

Brooks Koepka turned 33 on Wednesday, and the four-time major champion has a bit more to celebrate this year than he has for past birthdays.

Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, announced on social media Wednesday that she and Brooks are expecting their first child together. Jena shared the news while wishing Koepka a happy birthday with a series of photos.

Koepka and Sims got married last June after dating since at least 2017.

Mrs. Koepka was with Brooks at the Masters last month, where he was the leader after three rounds but could not capture his first green jacket. Jena had a funny post on social media about the wild weekend weather at Augusta National.

Koepka had eight wins on the PGA Tour before he signed a massive deal with LIV Golf last year.