Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims makes honest admission about cold weather

The weather at Augusta National took a huge turn from late Friday into Saturday, and Brooks Koepka’s wife did not exactly come prepared.

Koepka was the leader at the Masters through three rounds with a score of 11 under. He managed to play well in conditions that varied greatly over the first three days. Thursday featured sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s, but cold, rain and wind moved in over the weekend.

The sun returned on Sunday, but the high temperature was still around 60 with a cool breeze. Jena Sims, who married Koepka last year, shared on her Instagram story that she had to make an emergency Walmart stop to avoid an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

Mrs. Koepka was concerned about the high beams coming out in the chilly weather at Augusta National pic.twitter.com/jCqOO1T8ue — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) April 9, 2023

Koepka and Sims got married last June after dating since at least 2017. Mrs. Koepka has always been very outgoing on social media and lets everyone know what a lucky man Brooks is.

If Koepka can win his first green jacket, braving the unexpectedly chilly weather will have been very worthwhile — even if it required an emergency Walmart trip.