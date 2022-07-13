Bryson DeChambeau loses another sponsor after moving to LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf League in June, and he has now lost a second major sponsor.

On Tuesday, Bridgestone Golf and DeChambeau agreed to part ways after a six-year relationship.

In a statement shared by Golf.com’s Jonathan Wall, the company explained why the partnership ended.

“The PGA Tour is an extremely important part of professional golf, and Bridgestone has a sports marketing relationship with this highly visible series of tournaments,” the statement said. “In considering that Bryson DeChambeau will no longer be participating in these events, Bridgestone and Bryson have agreed to end their brand ambassador partnership.”

.@bridgestonegolf confirms in a statement that they’ve ended their “brand ambassador partnership” with Bryson DeChambeau. pic.twitter.com/RQVTBtQIff — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) July 12, 2022

This isn’t the first sponsorship that the former U.S. Open champion has lost due to joining the Saudi-backed league. Shortly after DeChambeau left the Tour, Rocket Mortgage announced that they had severed ties with DeChambeau as a brand ambassador.

After turning pro in 2016, DeChambeau signed with Bridgestone. He re-signed with the company in 2020 to use the company’s Bridgestone Tour B golf balls.

Bridgestone still has plenty of big-name brand ambassadors, including Tiger Woods, Fred Couples, Jason Day and Matt Kuchar, among other golfers.

DeChambeau and other LIV defectors likely won’t be hurting for money given what LIV is paying some of its top-tier players.

H/T USA Today