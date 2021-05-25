Bryson DeChambeau responds to Brooks Koepka not liking his spikes

The rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau is once again at the forefront of the golf world, but DeChambeau doesn’t see what all the fuss is about.

Koepka was being interviewed by Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis following the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday when he was distracted by DeChambeau walking by him. The two-time major winner said he “lost my train of thought hearing that bulls—.” The assumption is that he was referring to the sound of DeChambeau’s metal spikes. You can see the video here.

DeChambeau saw the video and decided to respond. He wrote “you know you can fix spike marks now” with a laughing emoji in an Instagram comment.

Bryson is aware of the video pic.twitter.com/aFuDdMbrbU — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) May 25, 2021

Most golfers wear rubber spikes now rather than metal, as metal spikes tend damage the greens and can impact putting lines. Koepka doesn’t like DeChambeau to begin with, so that was apparently just one more thing that bothered him.

The bad blood between Koepka and DeChambeau goes back quite a while. Koepka has openly criticized DeChambeau’s playing style, and Bryson once trolled Brooks over his physique. Koepka is known for his relaxed and carefree attitude, while DeChambeau obsesses over analytics and is more of a golf junkie. That’s probably why their personalities clash.