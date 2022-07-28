Report: Former Masters champion latest to join LIV Golf

LIV Golf has added yet another major champion to its roster ahead of this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Trump Bedminster.

Golf Digest reported via Twitter on Wednesday that Bubba Watson has signed with the Saudi-backed league.

Bubba Watson is headed to LIV Golf. 👀 pic.twitter.com/tduhpdc22d — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) July 27, 2022

According to SI.com’s Bob Harig, Watson’s addition will be officially announced this weekend.

LIV is expected to implement a 14-tournament expansion for 2023 with 12 four-player teams. Harig said that the 43-year-old Watson will be one of the team captains.

Watson, who has not played in any tournaments since May following a torn meniscus, won the Masters in both 2012 and 2014. He joins an impressive list of past Masters champions to leave the PGA Tour for LIV, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel. One recent major champion could be the next player to join the league.

The money and perks that LIV can offer have been making it hard for players to say no, regardless of the backlash some have received for going back on their original support for the Tour. One of those perks includes a fancy method of transportation that LIV provides to its players.

Watson turned pro in 2002. He has 12 wins and 74 top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour.