Report: Cameron Smith has massive offer on the table from LIV

Cameron Smith further cemented himself as one of the best young players on the PGA Tour with his win at The Open Championship on Sunday, but speculation is growing that he may not be playing on the PGA Tour for much longer.

Smith reportedly has a massive offer on the table from the LIV Golf Series. Colt Knost, a former PGA golfer who now hosts a SiriusXM Radio show and podcast, said he heard Smith has been offered $90 million.

Hearing 90 million was the number. I guess that could make ya do some rethinking! — Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) July 18, 2022

The guaranteed money has been the biggest — if not only — reason many top golfers have accepted their PGA Tour bans to sign with LIV. Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka were all reportedly paid well over $100 million to join the Saudi-backed league. Phil Mickelson is said to have gotten somewhere in the neighborhood of $200 million.

Several PGA superstars, like Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, have spoken out against LIV and said they are fully committed to the PGA Tour. Smith was given an opportunity to say the same on Sunday. Instead, he got angry with a reporter for asking him about LIV Golf. Koepka had almost the exact same reaction at the US Open a week before he signed with LIV.

It would not be a shock if Smith is next.