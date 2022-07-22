Report: Charles Barkley expected to receive job offer from LIV Golf

LIV Golf has lured away some of the biggest stars on the PGA Tour, and may have taken a big step towards adding Charles Barkley to the fold.

Barkley revealed on “The Next Round” last week that he was going to meet with the Saudi-backed league about a possible role.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand published a story Thursday after speaking with Barkley. According to Marchand, Barkley said he would be playing in next week’s LIV pro-am at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Marchand reports that Barkley and LIV CEO Greg Norman had dinner in Atlanta on Wednesday to discuss a broadcasting role. Norman is reportedly preparing to make an offer to Barkley.

If Barkley were to join LIV, it could put his status with TNT’s “Inside the NBA” in jeopardy. Dan Patrick revealed during Tuesday’s “The Dan Patrick Show” that Barkley is aware that he may have to leave “Inside the NBA” if he accepts an offer from Norman.

Adding Barkley would be the latest victory for LIV in their effort to be seen as a legitimate alternative to the PGA Tour. After adding former major champions such as Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, the league poached a well-known golf analyst from NBC earlier this week.

Barkley’s entertaining broadcast style could be just what LIV needs to draw more interest.