Charles Barkley to meet with LIV Golf about broadcasting role

LIV Golf has lured away some of the biggest stars on the PGA Tour. They may have a legitimate chance to land Charles Barkley.

Barkley joined “The Next Round” on Thursday and was asked to address rumors of his potential involvement with the league in some broadcasting capacity. Barkley confirmed that he is going to meet with the Saudi-backed league about a role.

“I’m gonna meet with LIV,” Barkley said. “To be always transparent and honest, they called me and asked me would I meet with them. I said yes. Nothing is imminent. I actually don’t know everything they want from me or what they technically want me to do. But you have got to always look at every opportunity that’s available.

“So, to answer your question, yes, I’m gonna 100 percent meet with LIV.”

"The answer to your question is 100% yes. I'm gonna meet with LIV." On today's show, Charles Barkley joined us in studio and confirmed that he will be speaking to Greg Norman about a role with LIV Golf. @NoLayingUp @RiggsBarstool @barstoolsports @GOLF_com @GolfDigest @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/AOMQJRoKZB — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 14, 2022

While Barkley’s golf game could use some work, he is well known for being a great and outspoken entertainer on a broadcast. He has been a part of some Turner golf broadcasts and could draw in more eyeballs for LIV events. The Basketball Hall of Fame member is most recognized for his NBA coverage on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” But Barkley did show some versatility while briefly appearing on ESPN ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

LIV has no shortage of money to offer Barkley. Sir Charles had a hilarious take about the lengths he would be willing to go to in order to make the kind of money that LIV defectors are earning. While Barkley might not get the payday that some of the players are getting, LIV certainly has the financial backing to make him a tough offer to refuse.

