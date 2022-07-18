Famous analyst leaving PGA Tour events to cover LIV Golf

LIV Golf has already poached some of the best players in the world from the PGA Tour, and the Saudi-backed league is now going after members of the media, too.

Longtime golf analyst David Feherty has parted ways with NBC and is expected to join LIV broadcasts as an analyst, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports.

Feherty was part of the NBC broadcast at The Open Championship over the weekend. He has also worked for the Golf Channel for the past several years. NBC declined to comment on the report that Feherty is leaving for LIV.

Feherty, 63, is known for his quirky antics and funny one-liners. He worked at CBS for nearly two years before signing a contract with NBC/Golf Channel back in 2015. He had a great way of announcing the new deal at the time.

You can understand why LIV Golf would want an analyst like Feherty. The new league has seemingly endless financial resources and has gone after every top golfer in the world. They may even be close to adding another big name.