David Feherty gives 1-word explanation for why he joined LIV Golf

Longtime golf analyst David Feherty did not shy away from revealing why he decided to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league.

Feherty parted ways with NBC Sports and the Golf Channel in July to take a job with LIV as an analyst.

Various LIV defectors have said that they left the PGA Tour due to a less demanding schedule or the chance to grow the game. Feherty was more honest with his reasoning while speaking to David Briggs of the Toledo Blade in an article published on Sunday.

“Money,” Feherty said. “People don’t talk about it. I hear, ‘well, it’s to grow the game.’ Bull–t they paid me a lot of money.”

Feherty also said that he felt that moving to LIV would give him a chance to be himself on broadcasts, which he noted was no easy feat in sports broadcasting these days.

Money has been one of the main motivators for players leaving the Tour for LIV. The league has virtually unlimited financial resources, and has been able to lure players away with large amounts of money.

The 63-year-old Feherty is well-known for his antics and funny one-liners, and his role with LIV could give him a chance to incorporate more of that personality into future broadcasts.

