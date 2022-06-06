Report reveals how much money Phil Mickelson made from LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson has officially joined the LIV Golf series, and he got paid a pretty penny to do so.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced Monday that Mickelson would be competing in this week’s LIV Golf Invitiational Series event at Centurion Club outside London.

The Great White Shark has landed his biggest fish: Phil Mickelson signs w/ Greg Norman’s Saudi-backed LIV Golf and will tee it up this week, @nypostsports has learned exclusively. #PGATOUR — NYPost_Cannizzaro (@MarkCannizzaro) June 6, 2022

Just how much money did it take to convince Lefty to join up?

Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine reported that Mickelson was paid around $200 million to join the Saudi Arabia-financed golf league.

Phil Mickelson officially listed in the field for the LIV Golf opener in London. Hearing from a source that Mickelson signed a contract Saturday night worth ~$200 million. — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) June 6, 2022

LIV Golf has been throwing around big money to try and entice prominent figures to join. Some have taken the money, while others have declined.

By The Numbers LIV Golf series: —Phil Mickelson signed contract worth ~ $200 MILLION per @BrentleyGC —Dustin Johnson paid ~ $125 MILLION to join —Tiger Woods turned down a deal in the "high nine digits" to be part of the venture —Jack Nicklaus turned down $100+ MILLION — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) June 6, 2022

Mickelson will be the biggest name at the first LIV Golf event. Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Kevin Na, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell and Talor Gooch are other well-known players who will be participating in the first event of the series.