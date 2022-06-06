 Skip to main content
Report reveals how much money Phil Mickelson made from LIV Golf

June 6, 2022
by Larry Brown
Phil Mickelson in golf gear

May 22, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; Phil Mickelson reacts on the first green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson has officially joined the LIV Golf series, and he got paid a pretty penny to do so.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced Monday that Mickelson would be competing in this week’s LIV Golf Invitiational Series event at Centurion Club outside London.

Just how much money did it take to convince Lefty to join up?

Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine reported that Mickelson was paid around $200 million to join the Saudi Arabia-financed golf league.

LIV Golf has been throwing around big money to try and entice prominent figures to join. Some have taken the money, while others have declined.

Mickelson will be the biggest name at the first LIV Golf event. Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Kevin Na, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell and Talor Gooch are other well-known players who will be participating in the first event of the series.

