DP World Tour sending message to Ian Poulter over LIV affiliation?

Ian Poulter returned to the DP World Tour this week as his legal battle against the organization plays out, and it does not sound like he has been made to feel very welcome.

Poulter was part of the Czech Masters field at Albatross Golf Resort in the Czech Republic. He finished tied for 23rd with a score of 9-under. After the event, the 46-year-old took to Instagram to voice some frustrations with the DP World Tour. Poulter told his followers that the DP World Tour has denied him — and presumably other LIV golfers — access to media clips that “they’d be happy to share on request in the past.” He said he is being “treated very differently” by the DP World Tour than he was before.

You can read the complaints below:

🚨Ian Poulter says the DP World TOUR is now preventing him from getting access to his highlights from the Czech Masters. Poulter played this week’s event. “I thought I was still a member of the DP World TOUR but I guess they have other ideas”, he wrote. pic.twitter.com/2Nx4vjcBXg — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) August 21, 2022

Poulter and other golfers have sued both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour for imposing suspensions on them over their decision to sign contracts with the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf. A judge recently made one ruling in the PGA Tour’s favor, but the lawsuits are still playing out.

Poulter, a 12-time winner on the European Tour (formerly known as the PGA Tour), clearly believes he is now persona non grata.