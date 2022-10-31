Dustin Johnson racks up huge earnings in first year with LIV Golf

Dustin Johnson racked up the earnings during his first year with LIV Golf.

Johnson was one of the first golfers to leave the PGA Tour for LIV. In addition to his hefty signing bonus of around $100 million, Johnson made big money through his play.

The 38-year-old earned an $18 million bonus for winning the individual title.

Over the weekend, Johnson’s 4 Aces GC won the team event at Doral. Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez all get to split $16 million, which means Johnson adds another $4 million to his purse.

Johnson finished the season as the LIV money leader with $35.6 million in earnings. Johnson had $10.57 million in earnings from individual events, around $7 million in team events, and $18 million in bonuses.

Altogether, Johnson probably more than made up for his lost sponsorship dollars for leaving the PGA Tour.