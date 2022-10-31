 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 31, 2022

Dustin Johnson racks up huge earnings in first year with LIV Golf

October 31, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Dustin Johnson smiling

Sep 15, 2020; Mamaroneck, New York, USA; Dustin Johnson smiles on the eleventh green during a practice round for the 2020 U.S. Open golf tournament at Winged Foot Golf Club – West. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Dustin Johnson racked up the earnings during his first year with LIV Golf.

Johnson was one of the first golfers to leave the PGA Tour for LIV. In addition to his hefty signing bonus of around $100 million, Johnson made big money through his play.

The 38-year-old earned an $18 million bonus for winning the individual title.

Over the weekend, Johnson’s 4 Aces GC won the team event at Doral. Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez all get to split $16 million, which means Johnson adds another $4 million to his purse.

Johnson finished the season as the LIV money leader with $35.6 million in earnings. Johnson had $10.57 million in earnings from individual events, around $7 million in team events, and $18 million in bonuses.

Altogether, Johnson probably more than made up for his lost sponsorship dollars for leaving the PGA Tour.

Article Tags

Dustin Johnson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus