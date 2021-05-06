Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky getting closer to a wedding date

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been engaged for more than seven years, but they have still not announced any official plans for a wedding. While no date has been set, it sounds like the couple is getting closer to tying the knot.

Adam Schupak of Golf Digest asked Johnson this week if he and Paulina have set a date to be married. The PGA star said “we do not have one yet,” but he said the decision is getting closer.

Gretzky recently shared some photos of herself dress shopping on social media, so wedding bells could be chiming in the near future.

Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky spoke about her longtime engagement to Johnson in a podcast appearance earlier this year. She said she and Johnson are “so in love” and explained why they have not gotten around to their wedding just yet.

Paulina was by Johnson’s side when he won the Masters last year. She even wore her own green jacket, which led to this great tweet going viral. Gretzky and Johnson share two sons together, who are 5 and 3. It would not be a surprise if the two are married at some point this year.