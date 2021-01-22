Paulina Gretzky opens up about not being married to Dustin Johnson

PGA superstar Dustin Johnson and his girlfriend Paulina Gretzky have been engaged for more than seven years now, but they still have not announced any plans for a wedding. Apparently, the two are still in no rush to tie the knot.

Gretzky spoke about her engagement to Johnson this week in an appearance on the “Netchicks” podcast, which is co-hosted by her sister-in-law Sara Gretzky. She confirmed that she and Dustin are not married but are “so in love” and are focused more on their two sons, who are 5 and 3.

“I don’t know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We’re not. We’re so in love,” Gretzky said, as transcribed by William Pugh of The Sun. “I feel like everyone is like, ‘What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?’ It’s so stupid.

“Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him.”

Gretzky, who is the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, was by Johnson’s side when he won the Masters back in November. She even wore her own green jacket, which led to this great tweet going viral.

Dustin and Paulina appeared to have some rocky times a few years ago as cheating rumors swirled, but that has not kept them apart. They simply aren’t in a rush to get married, and it’s fair to wonder if they ever will.