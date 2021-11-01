Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky celebrate Halloween with President Trump

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky celebrated Halloween at the famous Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday, and it looks like the power couple spent some time with the owner. That would be former US president Donald Trump.

Both Johnson and his fiancee shared a photo on social media of them posing with Trump at the Mar-a-Lago club, which he owns.

Trump wasn’t in costume, so it’s possible he was just popping in to say hello to some of the party-goers. The 45th US president has been living at Mar-a-Lago since he left office. He also spent a lot of time there during his presidency, making it his “Southern White House.”

Johnson and Gretzky live in Palm Beach. Johnson has golfed with Trump in the past, and the two seem to have a close relationship.

Trump has been quite visible over the past several days. In addition to enjoying Halloween with Johnson and others, he also went viral for his actions at the World Series on Saturday night.