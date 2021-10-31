President Donald Trump does Tomahawk Chop at World Series in viral video

President Donald Trump went viral on Saturday night for his actions at the World Series.

Trump attended Game 4 of the World Series, which was played at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. The Braves entered the game leading the Houston Astros 2-1 in the series. They also appeared to have the support of the former US president.

Trump went viral for doing the Tomahawk Chop while at the game.

Appears that the @Braves “Tomahawk Chop” just received a Complete and Total Endorsement from President Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/NDlijmJqyr — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) October 31, 2021

Trump doing the chop pic.twitter.com/EWYJujgvtM — Sam Ann 🐈 (@samannraven) October 31, 2021

The Tomahawk Chop is a chant and arm action used by fans during games in support of their team. The chop is done by fans in unison and can create an intimidating environment for opponents. The chop is believed to have originated at Florida State University, whose nickname is the Seminoles. Kansas City Chiefs fans have done the chop, as have Braves fans since the 1990s.

The Tomahawk Chop is controversial. Some people find it offensive, while others see it as a rallying cry in support of a team. One Braves opponent has even taken issue with the chop. Feelings on the chop are often split over political party lines, which helps explain Trump’s participation in the activity.