 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, June 11, 2022

Dustin Johnson shares big news about his future with PGA Tour

June 11, 2022
by Alex Evans
Dustin Johnson smiling

Sep 15, 2020; Mamaroneck, New York, USA; Dustin Johnson smiles on the eleventh green during a practice round for the 2020 U.S. Open golf tournament at Winged Foot Golf Club – West. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Dustin Johnson is one of many golf stars who left the PGA Tour this week to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league, and it doesn’t look like he has any intention of returning one day.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Jamie Weir on Friday, the former world No. 1 golfer made it clear that he’s done with the PGA Tour. Johnson says he will only play in LIV events and major tournaments in the future.

When asked about what he plans to do with the extensive amount of free time he’ll have by not playing on the Tour, Johnson delivered a blunt response.

“I can do whatever the hell I want,” Johnson told Weir.

Johnson confirmed Tuesday that he had resigned from the Tour to join LIV, saying that he would play in the league “for now.” His comments Friday seemed to indicate that his decision could be permanent. Johnson played in the league’s inaugural event in London this week. He is reportedly receiving a massive amount of money to switch leagues.

The 37-year-old wouldn’t be able to play in PGA Tour events even if he wanted to. The Tour announced Thursday that current and former Tour members taking part in LIV events would be suspended from any PGA Tour-sponsored events. In addition, any player who participates in future LIV events will face similar suspensions.

Johnson joined the Tour in 2008 and has 24 victories. He is a two-time major winner.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus