Dustin Johnson shares big news about his future with PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson is one of many golf stars who left the PGA Tour this week to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league, and it doesn’t look like he has any intention of returning one day.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Jamie Weir on Friday, the former world No. 1 golfer made it clear that he’s done with the PGA Tour. Johnson says he will only play in LIV events and major tournaments in the future.

Dustin Johnson told me he’s completely done with the PGA Tour. Will only play LIV events and majors. Asked him what he’d do with his other 40 weeks of the year, fish? He replied “I can do whatever the hell I want” — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) June 10, 2022

When asked about what he plans to do with the extensive amount of free time he’ll have by not playing on the Tour, Johnson delivered a blunt response.

“I can do whatever the hell I want,” Johnson told Weir.

Johnson confirmed Tuesday that he had resigned from the Tour to join LIV, saying that he would play in the league “for now.” His comments Friday seemed to indicate that his decision could be permanent. Johnson played in the league’s inaugural event in London this week. He is reportedly receiving a massive amount of money to switch leagues.

The 37-year-old wouldn’t be able to play in PGA Tour events even if he wanted to. The Tour announced Thursday that current and former Tour members taking part in LIV events would be suspended from any PGA Tour-sponsored events. In addition, any player who participates in future LIV events will face similar suspensions.

Johnson joined the Tour in 2008 and has 24 victories. He is a two-time major winner.