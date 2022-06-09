PGA Tour makes major announcement about LIV golfers

The PGA Tour has come down hard on golfers who joined the Saudi-backed LIV, as promised.

In a letter to Tour members sent Thursday, commissioner Jay Monahan officially announced the suspension of all current and former PGA Tour members taking part in the breakaway golf league. The notice also made clear that anyone who participates in future LIV events will face the same sanctions.

The letter states that the LIV golfers, who it accuses of making their choice for “financial-based reasons,” will not be allowed to participate in any PGA Tour-sponsored events, even under a sponsor’s exemption. The list of suspended golfers includes all those taking part in LIV’s inaugural event, which began on Thursday in London.

PGA Tour suspends current and future LIV players. pic.twitter.com/lKhxo27Ida — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 9, 2022

The letter does not specify the length of the suspension or whether it is possible for any of the suspended players to return in the future, though it does state that the Tour is “prepared to deal with those questions.”

Initial reports suggested that punishments could vary by player. However, that has not been specified in this initial statement, with everyone receiving the same blanket suspension.

The Tour is trying to prevent more players from jumping ship as top golfers are being offered incredible sums of money to join the Saudi-backed effort. Most have so far stuck with the Tour, though a number of high-profile golfers have decided to take LIV up on its offer.