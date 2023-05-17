 Skip to main content
Dustin Johnson hints that wife Paulina contributed to his back injury

May 17, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Dustin Johnson at a press conference

Dustin Johnson is truly living the dream, even when he gets injured.

Johnson dealt with a back injury earlier this year that forced him to withdraw from the Saudi International. He was asked about the ailment on Wednesday leading up to the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in New York. A reporter wondered if Johnson hurt his back on the golf course or at home by doing something like picking up one of his kids.

Johnson laughed and said he pulled a muscle lifting up “a bigger kid.”

Johnson, of course, is married to Paulina Gretzky. Everyone in the room interpreted Johnson’s response the same way, and it seemed like the two-time major champion was just fine with that.

If that truly is how Johnson hurt his back, he probably wasn’t complaining much. Those who have seen some of Paulina’s recent social media content understand why.

