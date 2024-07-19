Everyone made the same joke about Justin Thomas during The Open

Justin Thomas got off to an excellent start at The Open Championship this week, but he was unable to carry that momentum into the second day of the major championship.

Thomas shot a 3-under 68 at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland on Thursday and was in third place heading into the second round. Things went downhill very, very quickly from there.

After starting out with a par on Friday, Thomas made five bogeys and a double bogey in his next six holes. He then made a triple bogey at the ninth to card a 45 for the front nine. Thomas was able to straighten things out on the back nine to make the cut, but the contrast between his first and second rounds was shocking to see.

It was nothing new for Thomas, however, which is why many people made the same joke about his collapse:

Justin Thomas during the Friday-Sunday of golf tournaments : pic.twitter.com/wZ6MpmOLJM — utah outlaw propaganda (@AggieFanGUS) July 19, 2024

Justin Thomas if the PGA Tour events were one day tournaments pic.twitter.com/EsP5jqK6jD — Ben Dover (@BenDoverNY42069) July 19, 2024

I wish there was a way to bet on Justin Thomas to miss the cut at +5000 pic.twitter.com/g9JzaGj5SU — Justin Macmahan (@JustinMacmahan) July 18, 2024

Betting Justin Thomas every major pic.twitter.com/I8xJGQp4Ec — Daniel Racz (@Danielracz_) July 18, 2024

Thomas has a tendency to shoot low scores early on in majors before tailing off. He was also the first-round leader at the Genesis Scottish Open last week after he shot a 62 to begin the tournament, only to follow it up with a 72 in the second round. Thomas finished tied for 62nd.

Royal Troon played extremely difficult on Thursday and Friday due to both course and weather conditions. Even 36-hole leader Shane Lowry rained some F-bombs in frustration at one point. Still, Thomas has to find a way to figure out a way to be more consistent if he wants to win a third major.