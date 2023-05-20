Notable former major champions miss cut at PGA Championship

Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth were among those who rallied to make the cut at the PGA Championship on Friday, but a few other notable golfers were not as lucky.

Former major champions Jason Day (2015 PGA Championship) and Matt Fitzpatrick (2022 US Open) were among the golfers who missed the cut at this year’s PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

The cut line was at +5 145 for the two rounds. Spieth, Thomas, Phil Mickelson and Tony Finau were among those who made the cut at +5.

Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler were among those who missed the cut at +6. Day missed the cut at +8, which was the same score Gary Woodland carded despite his great par save.

Entering the weekend, there is a three-way tie for the lead between Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland, who are all at 5-under par. Justin Suh and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for fourth at 3-under par.