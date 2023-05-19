Gary Woodland had one of best par saves of all time at PGA Championship

Gary Woodland got himself into a lot of trouble during the first two rounds of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill in New York, but he also treated fans to one of the greatest par saves you will ever see.

Woodland hit his second shot at the 6th hole into a bunker on Friday. He landed in a terrible spot and had no chance to get the ball onto the green. Woodland decided that the best play was to use a wood and poke the ball back into the center of the bunker, where he could take a full swing.

The smart play paid off in a huge way. Woodland holed his fourth shot to save a miraculous par.

Woodland was probably hoping to save a bogey and limit the damage, but he hit a perfect bunker shot. You may never see another par quite like that.