Donald Trump’s granddaughter set to make her LPGA debut

Donald Trump at a LIV Golf event
Trump during the Pro Am at Trump National in Bedminster, NJ on July 28, 2022. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai will be making her LPGA debut next month.

Kai Trump received a sponsor invite to take part in The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, scheduled for Nov. 10-16 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla. The 18-year-old is a senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Fla., and has been competing in amateur tournaments.

“My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour, and I am thrilled to be able to compete at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in November,” Trump said in a statement. “This event will be an incredible experience. I look forward meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut.”

Trump has already established herself as a social media influencer. Her YouTube channel has over 1.3 million subscribers, and she boasts 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She has committed to play golf at the University of Miami starting next year.

Kai is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa. Vanessa has been dating Tiger Woods since earlier this year, and the pair appear to be very serious about their future.

.

