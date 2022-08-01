Henrik Stenson takes shot at Ryder Cup team after LIV win

Henrik Stenson took a shot at the European Ryder Cup team after winning the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Bedminster, N.J. on Sunday.

Stenson was playing in his first career LIV event after announcing he was joining the upstart league. Stenson shot 11-under par over the 54-hole event to win by two strokes. Afterwards, he took a jab at the Ryder Cup team.

“I guess we can agree I played like a captain,” Stenson said.

Stenson was alluding to what happened with the European Ryder Cup team.

Stenson in March was named the captain of the European Ryder Cup team for the 2023 event in Italy. But he was stripped of his captaincy in July and was disappointed with the move.

“I want to thank everyone I have worked with to date to prepare for Rome in 2023, I am hugely disappointed to not be allowed to continue in my role but wish you all the best in your ongoing preparations,” Stenson said.

Stenson also expressed that the sides could eventually reach a resolution.

“It is a shame to witness the significant uncertainty surrounding the Ryder Cup, who will be eligible to play etc. I sincerely hope a resolution between the tours and its members is reached soon and that the Ryder Cup can act as a mechanism for repair amongst various golfing bodies and their members.”

Stenson may no longer be the European team’s captain, but he still feels he deserves the role.