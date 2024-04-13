Jason Day changed his Masters outfit at Augusta National’s request

Jason Day’s eye-catching Masters outfits proved a bit too much for those in charge at Augusta National.

Day acknowledged Saturday that he had been asked by Augusta National to remove the vest he had worn during play on Friday. The garish-looking Malbon-brand vest was nowhere to be seen a day later, apparently at the behest of the course.

Augusta National asked Jason Day to take off this sweater yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Vh9Kv5Ey7t — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) April 13, 2024

“They asked me to take it off — the vest off yesterday,” Day said. “Respectfully, you do that because it’s all about the tournament here, and I understand that. I respect the tournament. That’s what we’re here to do is try and play and win the green jacket.”

Day toned down his outfit for Saturday, though his pants were once again reminiscent of the ones that went viral on Thursday. Those, it would seem, are not a problem in the eyes of Augusta National.

Okay you caught us, we're obsessed with Jason Day's fits this week. 😂#themasters pic.twitter.com/h0WBvQMDXA — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 13, 2024

Day shot four-over par on Saturday, moving him to eight-over on the tournament. Perhaps he needs the noisy outfits in order to play his best.