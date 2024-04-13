 Skip to main content
Jason Day changed his Masters outfit at Augusta National’s request

April 13, 2024
by Grey Papke
Jason Day after a swing

Aug 9, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Jason Day tees off on the 4th hole during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Day’s eye-catching Masters outfits proved a bit too much for those in charge at Augusta National.

Day acknowledged Saturday that he had been asked by Augusta National to remove the vest he had worn during play on Friday. The garish-looking Malbon-brand vest was nowhere to be seen a day later, apparently at the behest of the course.

“They asked me to take it off — the vest off yesterday,” Day said. “Respectfully, you do that because it’s all about the tournament here, and I understand that. I respect the tournament. That’s what we’re here to do is try and play and win the green jacket.”

Day toned down his outfit for Saturday, though his pants were once again reminiscent of the ones that went viral on Thursday. Those, it would seem, are not a problem in the eyes of Augusta National.

Day shot four-over par on Saturday, moving him to eight-over on the tournament. Perhaps he needs the noisy outfits in order to play his best.

2024 MastersJason Day
