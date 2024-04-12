Jason Day goes viral for wardrobe at the Masters

The first round of the 88th Masters was cut short Thursday due to darkness — but not before spectators were able to catch a glimpse of Jason Day’s pants.

Day wore what appeared to be parachute pants during the first day of action at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga.

Jason Day showing up with parachute pants is insane pic.twitter.com/KVzpr00Rx9 — Frankie Borrelli (@FrankieBorrelli) April 11, 2024

Fans on X clearly noticed the bold fashion choice. Day’s pants were seen furiously flapping in the wind whenever the 36-year-old was seen sizing up a swing. The jokes about Day’s pants practically wrote themselves.

I’m legitimately concerned that Jason Day might set sail with those pants in this wind pic.twitter.com/YP98T5GesW — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 11, 2024

Jason Day holds the unique distinction of being the only man in the field at The Masters who could jump out of a plane today and land safely — Amanda Rose (@AmandaGolf59) April 11, 2024

Jason Day’s pants right now. pic.twitter.com/qmB9yt2z6E — Kyler Dennis (@KylerDennis) April 11, 2024

A few fans worried about the pants potentially serving as a distraction for Day. In a sport often determined by the slimmest of margins, gusts of wind flowing freely in your trousers likely won’t help most golfers maintain focus.

I thought Jason Day's pants were pretty sick today but also legit seemed like a competitive disadvantage. Basically like wearing two giant navy sails. Thought he might take flight — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) April 12, 2024

Day’s pants got even more eyeballs on them because the 2015 PGA champion was in the same group as Tiger Woods. Some believed Woods may have felt a sense of nostalgia upon seeing Day given that the 5-time Masters winner used to rock similar-looking pants in his heyday.

Tiger must have smiled nostalgically when he saw Jason Day's pants today pic.twitter.com/27Kvms1m5R — Garrett Morrison (@garrett_TFE) April 11, 2024

The biggest winner of Thursday’s pants fiasco was Malbon, the luxury golf apparel brand that had made Day its first-ever PGA Tour ambassador earlier this year.

Day’s pants may have been polarizing, but the attention they brought the company was undeniable. Thursday’s outfit was just the first of Malbon’s intricately planned fashion timeline for Day throughout the Masters.

Day finished even after 13 holes before the tournament was suspended due darkness. The first round had experienced a nearly three-hour rain delay.

Play will resume on Friday morning with fans likely awaiting what Day’s pants situation will look like next.