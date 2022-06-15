Jon Rahm gives must-see defense of PGA Tour

Multiple golfers have left the PGA Tour to participate in the new LIV Golf Series, but Jon Rahm isn’t going anywhere.

The 27-year-old golfer remains dedicated to the PGA Tour. He spoke about the LIV series at a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the US Open. While he said he could understand why some golfers left for the Saudi-backed series, Rahm detailed his reasons for remaining committed to the PGA Tour and turning down the LIV money.

This Jon Rahm answer is absolutely the best PGA Tour defense I’ve seen

“Part of the format is not really appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament. No cut. I want to play against the best in the world in a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see,” Rahm began.

Then he explained why the money isn’t convincing for him.

“Yeah, money is great … but would [my] lifestyle change if I got $400 million? No, it would not change one bit … I could retire right now with what I’ve made and live a very happy life and not play golf again.”

Rahm also touched on the one big thing the PGA Tour has compared to anything else: history.

“I’ve never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons. I play for the love of the game, and I want to play against the best in the world. I’ve always been interested in history and legacy. And right now the PGA Tour has that. … there’s some meaning when you win.”

Rahm’s explanation makes plenty of sense for him. For other golfers who maybe aren’t going to be winning tournaments as often as him or ranking as the No. 1 golfer in the world, the money might be a lot more appealing.

Each player is in a different situation. But Rahm articulated many reasons why players are remaining with the PGA Tour.