Jon Rahm goes viral for old tweet after Masters win

Jon Rahm’s Masters win was foretold by him a whole decade ago.

Rahm sealed his first green jacket on Sunday by coming back from a two-stroke deficit to win the Masters at 12-under for the tournament. Rahm shot a 3-under 69 in the final round for the victory, which made him the second Spanish player to win multiple majors.

As it turns out, Rahm had called his shot, albeit in a rather untraditional manner. A tweet from November 2013 quickly surfaced after Rahm’s victory, in which Rahm had shared a fortune from a Panda Express fortune cookie telling him that “your talents will be recognized and suitably rewarded.”

Rahm’s reaction to the fortune was to proclaim that he would win the Masters someday.

I am gonna win the masters! @goodwalkspoiled pic.twitter.com/c7oT46dMGG — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) November 9, 2013

Ten years later, the fortune came true for Rahm. He probably would not have predicted it after his first hole on Thursday, either.