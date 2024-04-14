Masters patron hits snack out of Ludvig Abgerg’s hand in funny video

Ludvig Aberg was near the top of the leaderboard during the final round of the Masters on Sunday, and hopefully he brought a backup snack with him.

Aberg, who was playing in his first Masters, hit a long birdie putt on the 9th hole at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. The putt moved him to 7-under for the tournament and into a brief three-way tie with Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa.

After the 9th hole, Aberg tried to quickly refuel of the back nine with what appeared to be an energy bar. He was kind enough to slap hands with some spectators on the walk to the 10th. One of those spectators got a little too aggressive, which caused Aberg to drop his snack. He had a funny reaction:

The 24-year-old Aberg was trying to become the first ever golfer to win a Masters in his first career major appearance. If he fails to accomplish that feat, we will just have to blame the patron who cost him half of his power bar.