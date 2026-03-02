Fans erupt with jokes after US Open’s course announcement

It is never too early to look forward to a US Open event — even if it’s over two decades away.

On Saturday, the United States Golf Association announced that the U.S. Open will return to Inverness Club in Toledo, but not until 2045.

The announcement, which the USGA also shared via a video post on X, has since garnered a lot of reactions, many from fans making jokes about how far away from the current timeline that event is.

Great. I'll make sure my grandkids are aware. — Gambare (@gambare21) February 28, 2026

The winner of this event might have not started playing golf yet. — Options Unchained (@puts_unchained) March 1, 2026

Thanks for the 20 year notice. I’ll put it on my calendar. — SNF9785 (@JaDaBi83) March 1, 2026

I'll have to check my schedule to see if I'm still alive that weekend — Larry Bechdel (@lbechdel) March 1, 2026

Thanks I tried booking a hotel for my stay during the tournament and they said to call back in 18 years — Sid Mohan (@_sidmohan) March 1, 2026

There might be some active PGA Tour members who could still be capable of joining the 2045 edition of the U.S. Open, thanks to the longevity the sport affords its players. For one, current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is only 29 years old, so he will just be 49 by 2045. He may not be the Scheffler we know now by then, but he would not be too old to participate either.

It will not be the first time that Inverness Club hosts a U.S. Open, as it has done so four times before. The last one was in 1979, when Hale Irwin won his second U.S. Open championship. The last major championship held there was the 1993 PGA Championship, which was topped by Paul Azinger.