Fans erupt with jokes after US Open’s course announcement

The US Open Trophy in focus
Jun 15, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; The U.S. Open tournament trophy in front of a poster of golfer Payne Stewart is seen during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It is never too early to look forward to a US Open event — even if it’s over two decades away.

On Saturday, the United States Golf Association announced that the U.S. Open will return to Inverness Club in Toledo, but not until 2045.

The announcement, which the USGA also shared via a video post on X, has since garnered a lot of reactions, many from fans making jokes about how far away from the current timeline that event is.

There might be some active PGA Tour members who could still be capable of joining the 2045 edition of the U.S. Open, thanks to the longevity the sport affords its players. For one, current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is only 29 years old, so he will just be 49 by 2045. He may not be the Scheffler we know now by then, but he would not be too old to participate either.

It will not be the first time that Inverness Club hosts a U.S. Open, as it has done so four times before. The last one was in 1979, when Hale Irwin won his second U.S. Open championship. The last major championship held there was the 1993 PGA Championship, which was topped by Paul Azinger.

.

