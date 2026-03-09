Video: Rickie Fowler jokingly tries to push a caddie toward an alligator

Rickie Fowler gave a caddie quite a scare during the final round of the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

When a caddie tried to get a closer look at an alligator in the water, Fowler snuck up behind him and jokingly tried to push him in.

Here’s a look at what happened.

Gotta keep your head on a swivel when Rickie Fowler is around 😂 pic.twitter.com/hLXe6gND6T — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 8, 2026

It was nothing but harmless fun between Fowler and the caddie, but one wrong step and things could have taken a wild turn.

Gators will always be part of Florida’s ecosystem, and that includes golf courses.

As mentioned on the broadcast, the moment was reminiscent of a moment in 2017, when Cody Gribble gave an alligator a tap that sent it splashing into the lake. Interestingly enough, that was also an Arnold Palmer Invitational in the same location.

As for the performance of the 37-year-old Fowler, he finished tied for ninth at 8-under 280. He shot a 70 in the fourth round, but could have done much better if not for a double bogey on the eighth hole and a bogey on the 18th.

Nevertheless, Fowler still came away with his first top-10 finish in the 2026 PGA Tour season — and became richer by $578,000. He has been playing consistently this season, making the cut in all five of his starts so far.