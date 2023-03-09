Matt Fitzpatrick would not allow LIV golfers to do 1 thing

Matt Fitzpatrick is one of the best young players on the PGA Tour, and it is safe to say there is no risk of him becoming the latest superstar to leave for LIV Golf.

Fitzpatrick was asked by Sky Sports this week about the possibility of LIV golfers eventually deciding they want to return to the PGA Tour. The 28-year-old says it would not be allowed if it were up to him, even if those golfers’ LIV contracts had expired.

“I would not let people come back if they’ve gone to LIV. I just wouldn’t,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think it would be incredibly unfair of the PGA Tour to (allow) that. I’d be staggered if they did allow it. I think if you spoke to Tiger Woods he’d probably have the same stance. You’ve left a tour — I’m talking about the top players — and have been here for so long and done so well, and now you’ve left for something you think is better, but maybe it’s not.”

Fitzpatrick reiterated his stance during a Thursday appearance on the “Fore Play” podcast. He said anyone who has signed with LIV should have a lifetime ban from the PGA Tour.

“You’ve made your choice to jump ship because you think there’s a better product out there, so that’s where you’ve gone,” Fitzpatrick said. “I don’t think you should be allowed back. You wanted to go play somewhere for more money, for less events, for all the reasons that they give. So, why should you be able to come back and take someone else’s spot who’s committed to the PGA Tour? That would be my argument.”

The situation has yet to arise, but it will at some point. Since many top golfers signed with LIV, the PGA Tour has implemented sweeping changes that may appeal to some of those who jumped ship. It remains to be seen if the PGA Tour will treat those golfers as traitors or more like an athlete in another sport who signed with a different team and then returned later in his or her career.