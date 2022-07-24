LPGA commissioner open to conversation with LIV Golf

The LIV Golf league has already poached numerous players from the PGA Tour, and the LPGA Tour could be next on their list.

LIV CEO Greg Norman told the Palm Beach Post last week that he is confident that a women’s LIV Golf league is in the cards for the future.

LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan told Cathy Harris of the London Times in an article published Thursday that Marcoux Samaan would be open to a conversation with Norman if joining the league would promote and grow women’s golf.

“It’s my responsibility to evaluate every opportunity,” Marcoux Samaan said. “I would engage in a conversation if it would achieve our aim of promoting women’s golf, but there needs to be input from players and sponsors. There’s a lot of factors to consider before we do business with LIV Golf.”

There is already a Saudi presence in women’s professional golf with the Ladies European Tour. The Saudis fund six events with abnormally large purses, including the Aramco Team Series. Some of the game’s best players are even wearing Saudi logos on their hats and shirts at this week’s Amundi Evian Championship, including Anna Nordqvist, Carlota Ciganda, Bronte Law and Alison Lee.

LIV has had little issue luring in some of the best male golfers in the world with massive amounts of money, including Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka. Last week’s British Open champion may be the next player to join.

With the amount of money LIV has to throw at players, combined with smaller purses for players in the LPGA, the Saudi-backed league could have an easier time coaxing players away from the LPGA.

