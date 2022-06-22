Nick Faldo makes major announcement

Nick Faldo’s 16-year run as a broadcaster for CBS and the Golf Channel is coming to a close.

On Tuesday, Faldo announced via social media that he will retire from his role as a full-time broadcaster after his contract runs out on August 7 following The Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. In a full-circle moment, Faldo’s first PGA Tour event was played at the Greater Greensboro Open, now called The Wyndham Championship, 43 years ago.

“After much consideration and discussions late last year with my business manager and more privately with my wife, Lindsay, we together concluded, and I decided that I will step down from Tower 18,” Faldo wrote.

“It was a ‘great run’ since October 2006, when I was privileged to become the Lead Golf Analyst for CBS and to have the second best and highly coveted seat in golf, sitting next to Jim Nantz.”

You can read Faldo’s entire statement in his tweet:

The six-time major champion listed numerous reasons why he’s stepping away. His list included devoting more time to Faldo Design, his golf course design business, and spending more time with friends and family at his under-construction retirement home in Montana.

Faldo, 64, won three Masters championships and three British Opens during his playing career.

Trevor Immelman, a 2008 Masters champion, will replace Faldo at the start of the next PGA Tour season. Immelman joined CBS’ golf team in 2019 and served as an analyst for Turner Sports during “The Match.”

Faldo’s next appearance will be at the Travelers Championship, which takes place from June 23 to June 26.