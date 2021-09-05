Patrick Cantlay, girlfriend Nikki Guidish share kiss after TOUR Championship win

Patrick Cantlay capped off an incredible season on Sunday with a win at the TOUR Championship, and his girlfriend was one of the first to congratulate him as always.

Cantlay finished 20-under at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to capture the FedEx Cup and the $15 million prize that goes along with it. After he held off Jon Rahm with a birdie at the 18th, Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish shared a victory kiss.

Patrick Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Cantlay celebrating the $15 million prize Patrick just captured pic.twitter.com/lVgsplqvZa — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) September 5, 2021

Guidish has been very supportive of Cantlay all year.

Cantlay had an incredible season and an even better finish to the year. He won four PGA Tour events and did so in dramatic fashion. Some of the putts he drained in a 6-hole playoff against Bryson DeChambeau at the BMW Championship proved how clutch he is in big moments. Cantlay may look insane in his PGA Tour promo photo, but he has it all figured out on the course.