Patrick Cantlay looks insane in this promo photo

Patrick Cantlay has been laser focused while playing some of the best golf of his career this season. Apparently the PGA Tour wanted to illustrate that in his promo photo.

Cantlay, who led through the first three rounds at the TOUR Championship, looks downright possessed in his latest promo photo. Check it out:

@kustoo Such a flattering picture @GolfChannel used for serial killer and PGA Tour Championship leader Patrick Cantlay. pic.twitter.com/HI9iuZ9axc — JS8 (@J__S__8) September 4, 2021

Perhaps that is the best photo they had. Cantlay may have even chosen to pose that way, for all we know.

Cantlay began the TOUR Championship at 10-under par, as he was the leader in the FedEx Cup standings going into the event. Tony Finau was next at 8-under to start and Bryson DeChambeau began at 7-under.

Heading into the final round on Sunday, Cantlay had held onto his lead with a score of 20-under. The winner of the TOUR Championship will take home a whopping $15 million prize.

If you saw some of the putts Cantlay drained at the BMW Championship, you know he’s basically on another planet right now. The promo photo is fitting in that sense.